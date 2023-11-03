After a cold start, temperatures rebounded to seasonable highs today. It was breezy with winds gusting out of the southwest 20-25 mph. It’ll stay breezy this evening, but the wind should fade by sunrise tomorrow. Tomorrow, will be mild with sun and clouds. Sunday will bring a few more clouds and temperatures near average. More importantly it stays dry.

Overnight, some cloud cover and a slight breeze will keep our low temperatures near 40° to the low 40s for MetroWest and in the mid/upper 40s on the coast. We’ll see sun and clouds tomorrow and keep the southwest wind. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s/near 60°.

Sunday stays quiet. Temperatures start off near 40° and then reach the upper 50s with a bit more cloud cover and a light northwest wind.

The big change of the weekend – Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. We get an extra hour of sleep Saturday night and sunrise will be an hour earlier. The adjustment will be the earlier sunset time around 4:30 pm.

The work week starts off cooler. There are a few chances for showers next week. Mild Tuesday then a drop in temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black