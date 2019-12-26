Quiet and Seasonable for Post-Holiday Travelers

For your post-holiday travels, expect seasonable conditions with highs into the upper 30s to low 40s.

After dry conditions kept our holiday travels safe across southern New England, we’ll see a few spotty showers into Friday morning that could make for some slick spots in southern VT, NH and portions of the Berkshires.

Otherwise, by Friday afternoon, we’ll see high temperatures rising back into the mid to upper 40s and a few spots could even reach 50, with a passing rain shower around midday.

The bulk of the showers move out by mid-afternoon, allowing for drier conditions to return Friday night and into Saturday.

High pressure swings in for the last full weekend of 2019.

Saturday features highs into the mid 40s under mainly sun-filled skies. We get a few extra clouds Sunday ahead of our next system, with the leading edge of rain sliding in Sunday night, so the Patriots game should be dry since the showers will hold off until Sunday night.

These rain showers remain prevalent across the region into Monday.

A few lingering showers are possible early on Tuesday, otherwise the rest of your New Years Eve and New Years Day plans should be dry with highs into the low 40s and lows in the low 30s.