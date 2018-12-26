Quiet and Seasonably Cool Today, Tomorrow; Friday Brings The Rain, Wind and Warmth

High pressure is keeping us quiet and seasonably cool through Thursday, before we see a shift in the pattern. A system impacting the northern Plains with snow, heavy rain for parts of Oklahoma and Texas will be traversing the Midwest before moving into New England.

Back here at home, after a cold start, temperatures will gradually warm-up into the 30s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, temperatures slip into the upper teens to the mid 20s for most spots under mostly clear skies.

Thursday features mostly sunny skies before clouds thicken into the evening ahead of Friday’s wet and windy weather. High temperatures on Friday will be into the low to mid 30s.

Friday morning features the potential for a wintry mix for the interior, higher elevations of western and central MA, and southern NH, meaning slick spots and icy conditions for the Friday morning commute for the RT. 2 corridor, and the Worcester Hills.

Then, the mix quickly changes to rain, for southern New England as temperatures rise to near 50°.

By Saturday, most of the rain will be out of here, but we could see a few lingering showers into SE MA and the Cape and Islands in the morning as the system departs. Temperatures start off in the low 50s before plummeting into the 40s by the afternoon.

Sunday features mostly sunny skies and a wintry feel with highs near freezing. A few showers are possible into the morning hours of New Years Day, but it looks like it should be dry for New Years Eve festivities.