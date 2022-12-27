The southern New England weather pattern is incredibly quiet this week. Skies will stay sunny and the only change to our weather is a steady temperature increase all week. We actually started the day to day climb over the weekend. Saturday (Christmas Eve) was only 20° in Boston. Sunday (Christmas Day) was 27°. Monday (yesterday) Boston hit 34°. Today will be a degree or two warmer with many of us in the middle 30s. The wind won’t be overly strong but it’s enough to make it feel like the 20s. That said, if you’re dressed for it, it’s a decent day to be outside.

And out temperature climb doesn’t stop here. The end of the week is looking very warm! We’ll head to the 50s before the week is done.

If you happen to be off this week and heading north to do some skiing you have a nice forecast there as well. Today and tomorrow may feature some snow flurries or snow showers but nothing too significant other than a fresh coating on top of anything that’s been skied off in the last few days.