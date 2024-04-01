How about that weekend weather we just had! Temps jumped up into the 50s to near 60 on Easter Sunday as a chilly breeze that we had Saturday, ended up tapering off on Sunday. With quite a bit of Sunday, it turned out to be a beautiful holiday weekend overall.



This morning, we try to pick up where we left off as it’ll start dry and with some filtered sun. More clouds do advance in during the day as highs run 55-60 away from the coast, with light onshore winds keeping temps in the 40s to around 50 along the immediate shore.



Tomorrow is cooler, with highs back into the 40s to near 50 as skies run mostly cloudy. A few late-day sprinkles or light showers are possible, but much of the day looks dry.

Wednesday, we’ll fill in the showers and start increasing the onshore wind. Initially, the area of low pressure is well to our west, however, Wednesday night, into Thursday morning, a coastal low starts to develop near our coast. As that coastal low develops, onshore winds increase and precipitation becomes heavy at times.

Mixed precip goes to a heavy wet snow well north and west, especially across the higher terrain, as a cold rain is the predominate type of precip near and inside 495. The exact rain/snow line will be predicated on where the low develops and tracks, but as of Monday morning, the below map looks like a rough idea of the breakdown. Any shift with low will shift these bands a bit.

1-2″ of rain is likely across much of the region as winds gusts 40-50mph+ at the coast Wednesday night, into Thursday. We’ll watch the potential of minor-moderate coastal flooding as those onshore winds are prolonged over a couple of days.



Unwinding the pattern is slow, as we’ll have a chill with scattered rain/snow showers Friday and Friday night. We’ll bounce back into the 50s Sunday and perhaps head back into the 60s early next week.



Long range right now, it looks dry around the solar eclipse with at least some partial sunshine expected.