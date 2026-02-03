Not much to talk about today or this week really, so we’ll keep this short and sweet. If you liked yesterday, you’ll love today! Temperatures yesterday made it to the low-to-middle 30s and above freezing for many of us. Those “warm” (we have to use quotes because it’s actually below normal but nice compared to where we have been) temperatures are back today along with the sunshine, but we’ll lose the breeze from yesterday. So all of that combined will give us a really nice winter afternoon today.

Temperatures only go down from here, sadly. Tomorrow is back to the winter chill with temperatures that only make it to about 30° but also the return of the breeze that’ll make it feel closer to 20°. That is just the beginning of our cool down… bundle up, it’s another bitter blast this weekend!