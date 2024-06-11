Not much to talk about in the forecast this week — which is welcomed news after a pretty wet spring. We’ll have sunshine back today with comfortable temperatures and comfortable humidity. Like yesterday, there’s a low risk of a spot shower, but it’s about a 10% shot so most will stay dry.

Like I said, spring was plenty wet, so despite being pretty dry in June so far there’s no drought concern. Your yard is just fine, but you might need to do some manual watering to the pots and planters on your patios and decks. Rain chances will stay low this week with a pop up shower today and tomorrow. The next best chance of rain will arrive on Friday afternoon and evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The nice part about this week is there’s a little something for everyone. If you like the comfortable feel, you had yesterday and today and if you like it a little hotter and a bit more humid — that true summer feel, well you have the end of the week! Temperatures will head to the upper 80s and the humidity will build as well. It will never get tropical, but definitely sticky and muggy by Friday before the cold front with the scattered storms move through.