We’re waking up to clouds this morning but those will fade away as sunshine develops through the day. Temperatures will be chilly, topping out near freezing this afternoon. The exception is the Cape where a north wind coming off of the water will lock the clouds in place and even give us some pockets of patchy drizzle.

All things considered it’s a pretty uneventful Christmas. Of course it’s not hard to forget about the Christmas Day rain storm we had just four years ago, the wettest Christmas on record for Boston.

High pressure will remain in control of our weather through the next several days, keeping the sunshine around with a slow warming trend over the next couple of days. A few more clouds will enter the mix on Saturday as high pressure gradually slides east. Sunday may bring a spot shower but most of the rain will hold off until Sunday evening/night.

For daytime hours the next several days will be great for post holiday travel. Again, Sunday may bring a spot shower but it’s nothing that should slow travel or cause travel delays. Sunday night, though, the rain will be steadier. With the snow the last few days, melting and refreezing the next few days, and some low hanging moisture, it could create some early morning slick spots — mainly on the sidewalks and side streets.