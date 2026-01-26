Happy Monday! We made it through our first blockbuster snowstorm in years, and after some light snow this evening we’re looking at a cold, yet quieter, week ahead. However, this weekend we’re eyeing our next system.

Light, spotty snow is possible through late tonight and that could lead to a couple of more inches.

Otherwise, it’s all about the extreme cold. Wind chills early Tuesday morning will drop to the negative single digits and the teens. Highs Tuesday will only top off in the low 20s, but again with a light wind, that will feel like the single digits and the teens above zero.

Skies will be bright to start with increasing clouds as the day progresses.

Wednesday starts off a few degrees above zero with highs only in the low 20s again. Skies will be partly sunny. Thursday will be a repeat of Wednesday’s forecast.

Friday gets even colder! We start off at zero degrees with highs in the upper teens. Saturday will start close to zero again with highs in the mid 20s.

Our next storm system has the potential to roll in anytime around Sunday. It’s way too early to talk about timing, and the impacts this far out could range from minor to another blockbuster storm. It’s mostly a time issue, so we will watch this as the week progresses!

Overall, though, the weeks ahead look to continue our colder-than-average trend. Stay tuned!