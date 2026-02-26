A day with no flakes flying? We’ll take it! As morning snow tapered off yesterday, temps did mange to rise into the upper 30s, allowing for a little melting to get done. The snowmelt refroze overnight, allowing for some icy untreated surfaces this morning as temps tumbled back into the teens for many of the burbs.



With a sunny start, temps jump up quickly through the morning commute, and head into the mid 30s to low 40s this afternoon. Clouds do increase, but overall, it’s a quiet day with little wind in place.

The storm to our south is mainly a miss tonight, with just a few flurries across the Islands. It’ll be cold tonight with single digits and teens for most by daybreak tomorrow. Tomorrow, the recovery is nice with highs back in the upper 30s.

Saturday is the pick of the 7day. Sunshine, 45-50 and light winds. Enjoy!

The next cold front comes through Sunday with some morning/midday snow showers. Highs top off in the 30s.



Monday and Tuesday are cold. Mid 20s Monday, 30 Tuesday. We’ll watch late Tuesday-Wednesday for more snow/mix.



Looking for an above average pattern? We’ll likely find it around the second week of March, wouldn’t be surprise to see a 60 degree day or two that week. Those yellow/oranges on the map below show many model members are mild in that March 9th-12th timeframe.