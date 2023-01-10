After early morning snow showers zipped through yesterday morning for some, it turned out to be a nice day with temps running in the low to mid 40s. It was certainly nice too to see the sunshine come back. While temps today will run a few degrees cooler than yesterday, it’ll be a quiet January day overall with partly sunny skies and temps running near 40.



It’ll be a bit cooler tonight with temps in the 20s for most by daybreak tomorrow. With some sunshine fading behind thickening clouds tomorrow, highs top off in the mid to upper 30s, which is seasonably for the time of year.



Cloudy skies prevail Thursday with a few late-day rain/snow showers breaking out. The best chance for any flakes or mix will be across northern Mass and southern NH. Otherwise, this turns into a rain event Thursday night and Friday as temps jump up into the 50s. We’ll also have a gusty wind Friday, out of the south to southeast too, gusting 30-40mph.

Scattered showers could linger into Saturday as temps cool back into the 40s. 30s slide back in for Sunday and Monday as drying air finishes off the Holiday weekend.