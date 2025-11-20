Get ready for a little bit of a breeze to return to Massachusetts for your Friday! This comes before chances for rain this weekend, but only some of us will see these showers.

First, overnight will be another cold one! There will only be a few clouds around which will help temperatures to drop further to the mid to upper 20s. At least the winds are looking light.

Your Friday will be a bit warmer! We’ll have a lot of mid to upper 40s across central Massachusetts with temperatures topping off closer to the 50-degree mark in eastern Massachusetts. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy, and there may be a light breeze at times, too.

Overnight, closer to the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning, rain showers will push in. The greatest chance is southeast of the Mass Pike, but near it there could be showers, too. The farther north and west you are, the less likely you’ll see rain. The showers end by the mid afternoon at the absolute latest. Highs will reach the upper 40s after morning lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday looks even nicer! The morning will be cold in the 20s with highs in the low 40s. Skies will be partly sunny and it won’t be overly windy.

Monday the breeze will return but at least we’ll have brighter skies! Lows will drop to the low 30s with highs near 50. Tuesday is looking cloudier with lows near 30 and highs near 48 degrees. We have likely showers ahead for Tuesday night into Wednesday and it’ll be a warm day! We’ll jump up to the upper 50s — not exactly very festive before Thanksgiving.

We have a low-end rain chance for Thanksgiving Day right now, so this is something we’ll have to watch closely as the week progresses.

Highs will be mild in the low 50s. Stay tuned!