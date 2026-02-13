Happy Friday! This weekend looks gorgeous. And to top if off….next week we’re expecting a huge warm-up into the 40s.

The rest of your Friday evening, temperatures will fall back into the 20s as a few clouds roll back in. Overnight into Saturday morning, our lows will dip back into the teens. Saturday is Valentine’s Day!

The day looks great: low-end chance for a flurry with partly sunny skies and highs into the upper 30s nearing the 40-degree mark!

If you’ve got dinner plans for Valentine’s Day, temperatures will drop from the mid 30s into the upper 20s. Sunday will be nice and bright! The sun will be out with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs into the low to mid 30s.

Sunday night into Monday we could see some snow showers, but that chance is highest south and east of Boston. It’s a tricky forecast and it’s something we’ll watch closely this weekend.

Monday is Presidents’ Day, so many of you have the day off, but morning temperatures will drop to near 20 with highs near 40 degrees! That’ll feel amazing. Again, there may be some snow or rain around, with the chance highest over southeastern Mass. Nothing is set in stone just yet, so look out for more updates this weekend.

Tuesday will be dry, partly sunny with lows in the upper 20s but afternoon highs topping off into the upper 40s. That’s a pretty big warm-up compared to the frigid winter we’ve had so far.

As we head into the middle to end of next week we’re tracking more chances for rain and snow with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Overall, though, we’re looking finally warmer than average during that period.

Stay tuned!