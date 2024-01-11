Whew… a chance to catch our breath for a couple of days weather-wise as a dry breeze wins out today with highs running in the low to mid 40s.

Tomorrow, we’re right back there with highs in the lower to mid 40s and dry weather from start, to almost finish. I do think by 10/11pm tomorrow, the next storm will be knocking on our door step.

While the storm is a quick hitter, it will pack a punch again. The height of the storm runs from 2-9am Saturday, as locally heavy rain and strong coastal winds develop. Expect 1-2″ of rain (half of what last storm dropped) and gusts 50-60mph along the coast. With that in mind, a flood watch is up for additional river/stream flooding and poor drainage/street flooding issues. A high wind watch is also up across eastern Mass and a coastal flood watch has been hoisted for much of New England.

The tides are astronomically high Saturday, especially the midday high tide, and that’ll make it easy for minor to moderate coastal flooding to develop. It’s once again possible that we get near, or into major coastal flooding again along the NH/ME coasts.

The pattern turns much colder on Sunday and that colder air has some staying power this go around. That means, when the next storm nears us, or moves into us, we’ll have a better chance to catch some snow. That happens Tuesday.