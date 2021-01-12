Quiet Pattern For Now… Rain Starts The Weekend

A mix of sun and clouds are back with us today with more rays getting on through vs. yesterday. That’ll help temps boost up to near 40 this afternoon. That, combined with fairly light winds will allow for a very nice winter afternoon overall.

Cut and paste that forecast into tomorrow’s forecast, and we’ll call it a carbon copy.

The temp trend is up a bit by the end of the week, but the rain chances also go up Friday night into Saturday. A steady rain is possible Saturday morning, before tapering off mid to late afternoon. Sunday looks decent, dry and seasonably chilly with a busy westerly breeze.