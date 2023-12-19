After a wild weather day yesterday, much quieter weather prevails. Not only for today, but for much of the 7 day forecast. With that said, we’ll still keep an eye on some of the rivers across the region as many are running up toward and above flood stage. There are many flood warnings in place for minor to moderate river flooding across Southern New England.

Highs today recover into the mid to upper 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a little bit of a breeze today, but not nearly as strong as yesterday as gusts of wind push 15-25mph out of the wet to northwest. For the crews that need to restore power or provide tree work, the weather overall should work out fine.





Fortunately, we won’t be adding any more water from more rain over the next 7days. Yes, the dry air will hold into Christmas Day too, great for the road travel plans this Holiday Weekend. Although it’ll be dry, it will be a bit on the colder side toward the end of the week with highs holding in the 30s.





