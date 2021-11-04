The quiet (and cold!) pattern rolls on. Especially with or morning temperatures. Most of us this morning not only fell below freezing but down into the 20s!

And we’ll do it again tomorrow morning. Tonight’s lows head back below freezing.

While chilly, we will gradually warm a degree or two day by day and back to more seasonable numbers by the weekend.

The one system we are watching is Sunday and Monday and it’s not even heading here. It’s an ocean storm and we’ll still stay rather sunny. So why are we watching it? Because of the tides. Tides are astronomically high this weekend and early next week. On a still ocean, the water level will be near flood stage. So with just a little wave activity from that ocean storm, it could be enough to cause splashover or even minor coastal flooding.

The bulk of the wave activity should stay off shore — at least the serious waves. But again, it won’t take more than just a couple foot wave to push some of that water over the top.

The concern will be Sunday and Monday but specifically the Sunday afternoon (or noon) high tide to produce minor coastal flooding.

Minor looks to be the worst case scenario right now and it’s possible that it could just be splash over. But better to be over prepared than under.