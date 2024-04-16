What a glorious two days we had yesterday and today! Temperatures hit the 70s for most of us on Marathon Monday with 60s on the map today. We’ll continue to slowly cool things down day by day this week, but all in all the quiet pattern rolls on. Inland spots will likely climb to the lower 60s tomorrow afternoon with the coastline stuck in the 50s thanks to an onshore breeze.

Thursday will be back to reality as we head back to the 50s. Average high for this time of year is now in the middle 50s, so we’ll actually dip a bit below that. There’s the chance of a few sprinkles on Thursday but it’s only about a 10% chance. The better chance will be the farther west you travel.

Those sprinkles thanks to a very potent storm system that’s currently in the Midwest that will push eastward. However, thanks to a very strong high pressure, most of that rain will fizzle out and only sprinkles will remain for both Thursday and Friday.

The highest chance of rain will come after sunset on Friday and continuing into Saturday morning. Good news for your Saturday plans, it looks like it’s just a few showers Saturday morning with the afternoon drying out.