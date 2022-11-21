It was a cold day today and a cold start to Thanksgiving week but it was also a quiet start to the Thanksgiving travel week, which is great for those traveling by car or trying to fly out of Logan Airport. Highs today were stuck in the 30s, making for the coldest day of the season so far.

Of course with the wind today, it felt colder. Wind chills were down in the 20s all afternoon. We will keep a lot of the wind overnight tonight in fact from now through early Tuesday, we have a wind advisory in effect for the Cape and the Islands were southwest wind gusts could be strong enough to create isolated tree damage.

As we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday temperatures will climb a bit. It’s not a surge of warmth like we had the first week and a half of November but we’ll climb back up closer to average. And thankfully, we’ll be (mostly) dry for the rest of the week. Mostly because we could see a few showers on Friday. Tomorrow is the tree lighting ceremony at Faneuil Hall and also the lighting of the trellis at Christopher Columbus Park. While it’ll be chilly, it’s also November and we’re talking Christmas tree lighting, so it’s fitting. The wind will back down and actually air temperatures will be warmer than the last few nights, so it should be a good evening to be out and about downtown.

Travel the rest of the week looks great! Friday will be the only day that will feature a few showers and some gusty winds but it’s nothing that will be overly disruptive to travel. A few raindrops and just the volume of traffic on the day after Thanksgiving isn’t a good combination, but it’s nothing that should cause you to alter your travel plans. The one day that you may want to consider that is Sunday. Of course it is still six days away so you might be better off just WATCHING the forecast over the next few days but after a warm and sunny day on Saturday, we’ll bring rain and wind back to the forecast on Sunday.