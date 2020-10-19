Quiet, Relatively Mild Week

A chilly start will transition into a seasonably mild afternoon with temperatures running into the low to mid 60s. With very little wind in place, it’ll be a comfortable afternoon overall. While patches of mid to high level clouds mix in today, no rain will fall.

A few spot showers/sprinkles are possible tomorrow, but much of the time is rain-free again. More clouds hang around, but it’ll be mild with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Pretty much, a similar forecast for Wednesday. Rain totals in towns the pick up a few sprinkles/spotty showers the next few days run under a tenth of an inch, so not big storms are expected.

While we had a beautiful sunrise this morning, it was a later one. In fact, the sunrise today was at 7:02am. In just a couple of weekends we’ll “Fall Back” and that’ll mean a 4:37pm sunset on November 1st!