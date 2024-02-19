A big area of high pressure is sliding into New England and that will keep the forecast quiet until Friday. Temperatures will initially start off chilly but we’ll be warming things up by the end of the week. We’ll hang out in the 30s today but with the breeze it will feel about 10° colder or so. The wind won’t be as bad as what we had Sunday or last Friday, but still noticeable today.

The thermometer tomorrow might actually be a degree or two colder, but for the feels like temperature, tomorrow is a nicer day. We’ll have lots of sun both days but with the wind shutting down on Tuesday, the air won’t have quite the bite it will have at times today.

After a chilly start, the rest of the week looks warmer. We’ll keep the skies dry until Friday when our next round of rain arrives. For a majority of us, it is just rain, but there could be some brief mixing in the higher terrain before flipping to all rain there as well.