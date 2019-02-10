Quiet, Seasonable Sunday and Monday, Turning Messy Tuesday Afternoon

Take advantage of the quiet weather today and tomorrow while it lasts since our next system slides in for a messy mix for Tuesday evening into early Wednesday.

Today, temperatures warm-up into the mid to upper 30s under mostly sunny skies to start with increasing clouds through the evening. Spotty flurries are possible early tomorrow morning, otherwise remaining dry Monday with clouds to start and emerging sunshine by midday with highs into the low to mid 30s.

Now onto Tuesday’s storm. Tuesday morning, we will still be dry, it’s Tuesday afternoon and evening’s commute that we need to be cautious of since that is when the snow likely moves in. Expect snow showers to become widespread across the region by 2PM Tuesday, continuing into the evening commute. We start to notice a mix of sleet between 7PM and 10PM, which will make for slick road conditions on top of the snow accumulation.

Then, we see a changeover to rain showers along the immediate southern coastline of New England and SE MA, the Cape and Islands Tuesday night into Wednesday. This line will continue to spread northward through Wednesday morning, which will dock down the rainfall totals. We could see some freezing rain for the interior, back roads and untreated sidewalks will become slick, but this does not look like an ice storm scenario. The precipitation lifts northward along with the system, bringing heavy snow to parts of northern New England, as we dry out as late as midday Wednesday. High temperatures Wednesday reach into the 40s.

For snowfall, expect 1-2″ along the southern coastline, the Cape and Islands and SE MA. 2-4″ for Boston metro and along and south of the Mass Pike. Areas north and east of the 495-corridor, expect 4-6″, with the northern Berkshires, southern Vermont and parts of NH getting 6-8″+. As always, these are early estimates so continue to stick with 7News for the very latest on this storm as we get closer.

Thursday, Valentine’s Day looks dry under partly cloudy skies and highs near 40. The warm-up continues into Friday and Saturday, with the threat of rain in the forecast and highs near 50 by next weekend. The rollercoaster weather continues here in southern New England for Winter 2018/2019.