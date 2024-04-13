For the rest of tonight, those pesky isolated sprinkles and spots of drizzle will clear out. Skies will go from mostly to partly cloudy, and the light breeze will stick around all night. Lows early Sunday morning will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunday morning will start bright but clouds will quickly roll in. While there could be an isolated shower early in the afternoon, we have better chances for rain in the late afternoon and evening. Some spots will be heavy at times, especially the farther south you are. Highs will be nice again in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Winds will stay breezy throughout the day, blowing in from the west southwest around 10 to 15 mph.

Any lingering rain clears Sunday night with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Marathon Monday looks great. It’ll be mostly sunny and highs will be warm in the low to mid 60s. It may be slightly breezy at times in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be another bright and relatively warm day.

Later this week, Wednesday into Saturday, we’ve got a couple of chances for rain.