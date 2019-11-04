Quiet Start To The Week… Flakes Fly To End It?

Adjust yet? With the clocks rolling back 1 hour over the weekend, the earlier sunrise is certainly apparent, and so is that early sunset. The sunset today is 4:34pm and will backtrack another 20min or so through the next several weeks. Of course, less daylight goes hand and hand with the steps down in temperature as we head closer and closer to the winter solstice, and into bouts of winter weather. One of those bouts of winter weather may arrive at the end of the week. Ready for it?

No winter weather to talk about today as temps rebound into the lower 50s under a sunny to partly cloudy sky.

A few scattered showers are possible early tomorrow morning across Southeast Mass, then a few scattered showers are possible area wide in the afternoon. They’ll be hit or miss, so it’s not a washout of a day, and the clouds/shower trade off is the milder air as temps near 60 degrees.

Drier and cooler air works in Wednesday and Thursday, then all eyes will be on an area of low pressure that moves in Thursday night/Friday morning.

There’s little doubt that the coldest air of the season is heading in here Friday-Weekend with temperatures closer to the records than the averages for mid November. What’s in question with the forecast is whether we get our first snow of the season, how much, and where is the rain/snow line.

As an area of low pressure rides along a front, that’s positioned just to our south, rain/snow showers break out Thursday evening and become steadier overnight. If that area of low pressure strengthens enough, then we’d see accumulating snow (perhaps significant) away from the coastline Thursday night through Friday morning with mainly rain across the South Shore/Cape/Islands.

If the pattern is a bit faster and flatter (low wouldn’t be that strong), then we’ll catch some scattered rain/snow showers overnight Thursday into Friday morning, but accumulations would be limited. The cold air would still follows for Friday afternoon – Weekend though with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and 20s!

Lots to watch for the end of the week, so stay tuned!