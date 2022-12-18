A relatively quiet weather pattern is expected, with some sunshine and seasonable weather conditions through midweek. Monday’s forecast will feature similar weather conditions to Sunday but will feel colder as winds pick up during the afternoon out of the northwest.

During the week, we’ll be tracking a storm storm system that’s currently brewing over the Pacific, as makes its way across the country.

By Thursday night, showers are expected to move into New England. Some of these showers may initially have some snow mixing in, but will quickly change to rain by Friday morning. Heavy snow and possible blizzard conditions will mostly likely to stay well west of the area, but there is still a small chance snow could wrap around the system late Friday night.

Windy conditions will also be a factor, with gusts over 40mph likely as the storm system passes through the area.

Stay tuned to the latest on the storm this week with the 7 Weather Team as holiday travel will likely be impacted by the storm; severity to be determined.