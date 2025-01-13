Heading back to school and back to work this morning, at least the weather is easing us into the workweek with quiet weather. Winds are light and temps run near 40 as some sunshine prevails into the afternoon. Overall, a solid day for mid January.





The cold does stage a comeback though, and that’ll be apparent by tomorrow. As a cold front slips through this evening, expect a spot rain/snow showers to zip through around dinner time tonight.

Overall, the front comes through with limited moisture, but the breeze does pick up behind it. Gusts run near 30mph by tomorrow morning. That combined with chillier air, will allow for a much colder feel to the air tomorrow.

While not record breaking cold, we will once again run about 5-10 below average tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday. A cold breeze gusts around 20-30mph too, adding to the chill.

The pattern is mainly dry this week, but by the weekend, scattered rain/snow showers are possible Saturday. For many locations, it’ll likely be scattered rain showers in the afternoon as temps warm up into the 40s. Much colder air returns next week. You can see below, for much the central/eastern part of the U.S., next week runs quiet cold, 15-20 below average in the purple area and 8-15 below average in the greens.