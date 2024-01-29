The Sunday storm is behind us, but a few snow showers hung on today, in two distinct areas. The first, ocean effect snow showers across the South Shore, Cape, and Islands. Temperatures were cold enough to snow, but too warm to stick to the pavement, so travel wasn’t impacted much today. The second line started in Metro West and drifted west toward Worcester on a wind convergence line that sparked a few snow showers.

These snow showers didn’t add much to the snow totals we had on Sunday, and for most of us that still wasn’t much. A slushy few inches except in the higher terrain where the snow was persistent and longer lived.

It wasn’t the snow storm snow lovers were hoping for, but it was today in 2022 that we had that blockbuster storm move through southern New England. Most towns measured the snow in feet after that one. It also prompted blizzard warnings in eastern Massachusetts.

The next several days moving forward are a lot quieter. Tonight we’ll hold on to clouds with lingering ocean effect snow showers. Tomorrow, we’ll lose the snow showers but the ocean effect clouds will hold tight. That means some of us along the water will be stuck under a fair amount of clouds with inland locations enjoying sunshine. Temperatures will be a lot colder, with highs stuck in the 20s tomorrow afternoon.

The cold air is short lived and we’ll already warm back up for the following days, closer to average if not a few degrees above it by the end of the week.