We’re about to enter an incredibly quiet stretch of weather which means we can keep this short and sweet! We have two very small rain chances in the forecast: today and tomorrow. The overnight rain shower have moved out, setting up the return of sunshine today. A spot shower will stay in the forecast but it’s a very small chance and most likely in the evening hours. Most of us will stay dry.

Tomorrow is another small rain chance, but most will again stay dry. A few showers are possible mainly on the Cape. A stray shower may drift into SE Mass. No place is a washout — even the Cape will be mostly dry with just a few isolated showers.