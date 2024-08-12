For the rest of your Monday, we still can’t rule out some isolated showers or storms into the early evening. Later on, though, we become mostly clear and that will allow temperatures overnight to drop quickly. Overnight lows will drop down to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday will be a gorgeous day. Skies will be mostly sunny for the entirety of the day, and that will help us warm right back up.

Highs will reach the low 80s except at the Cape where it will only reach the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be a similar day, but slightly more humid. Skies will be bright, and highs will reach the low 80s.

However, with a northeasterly wind, the coast and Cape will be a little cooler.

Thursday will be another warm day in the upper 70s and low 80s. However, the humidity will be noticeably higher with dew points back into the 60s. There’s a chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening.

Friday will be in the low 80s again, it will be humid but skies will be dry and partly sunny. As we head toward the weekend, things get a little unsettled. On Saturday, we can’t rule out an isolated shower with highs in the low 80s. Sunday we have another low-end chance for a spot shower, but it’ll be cooler in the upper 70s. Rain chances are highest as we kick off next week, on Monday.