After an active week of weather, with precipitation nearly everyday, a quieter pattern is expected as high pressure systems move over the region.

On Sunday a Canadian high will slide in, providing sunshine and seasonable temps in the 30s.

Overnight into Monday, a weather system will approach the area from the south, clipping extreme Southern New England with some snow and rain showers briefly. However, by the afternoon dry weather returns and will remain in the forecast through Thursday.

Late-week a bigger storm system will develop over the Midwest and head into New England on Friday. Rain is expected for most of the area, with some snow possible for northern New England. Although rain is the most likely scenario with this storm, a slight shift in the storms path southward could allow snow to move as far south as the Massachusetts New Hampshire border.

