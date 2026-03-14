Happy Saturday! Wow, it was a windy one today. We saw gusts over 40 mph, and that made the temperatures in the 40s feel like the 30s. While Sunday will be quieter, Monday the wind will return in a big way along with some major rain.

Sunday’s sky conditions will vary a bit from partly to mostly cloudy.

Most importantly, it’ll stay dry.

Early in the morning we’ll get all the way down to the mid to upper 20s, but by the afternoon we’ll top off in the low to mid 40s.

Monday is going to be incredibly active. It’ll be warm near 60 degrees. We’ve got rain chances right off the bat early Monday morning. It won’t rain every second of the day, but the rain will come in waves with pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall.

Most areas will pick up between 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts up to 3 inches. This could lead to some minor to moderate river flooding, and minor street and stream flooding. Be careful out on the roads!

There is a major wind component with this rain, too. I wouldn’t be grabbing an umbrella as you head out the door to go to work. Break out your raincoat and rain boots. It’ll be a soaker of a day. Winds will regularly gust over 30 to 40 mph, with winds peaking late Monday night. In eastern Massachusetts, there could be gusts as high as 50-60 mph.

An isolated shower could linger into early Tuesday morning but most of the day looks dry and partly sunny. It’ll be breezy but not nearly as bad as what we’re expecting Monday.

Wednesday will be downright cold! Lows drop to near 20 degrees with highs into the upper 30s. At least there will be some partial sun. Thursday: 20s to low 40s and partly sunny. Friday: near 30 in the morning to near 50 in the afternoon. We’ve got more chances for some rain on Saturday. Stay tuned!