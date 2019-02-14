Quiet Valentine’s Weather

Happy Valentine’s Day people! Fortunately, the weather works out just fine this evening as dry weather prevails for date night. Temps near 40 this afternoon, then fade back into the low to mid 30s around dinner time. Just watch for a few slick spots this morning thanks to the snow squalls that hit last evening, in addition to the snow melt refreezing. We’ll get some refreeze tonight too.

Tomorrow, mild air comes in with temps near 50, but it’s not a pretty day as clouds win out, a few showers pass through mid morning to mid afternoon and a gusty breeze develops out of the south. The weekend works out much better, as highs trend toward the seasonable upper 30s, at least we’ll be dry.

A big ski weekend up north looks to start with quiet weather and comfortable ski temps. The base snow depth as many of these resorts is solid too. Enjoy! Although a few showers are possible with somewhat milder air across the mountains tomorrow, the rain amounts won’t be high and the milder air is short-lived. It’ll remain cold enough all next week too, so big rain storms up north are not a concern.

If you’re lucky enough to head south for school vacation week, Florida looks great. From the house of the mouse to Fenway South, temps run in the low to mid 80s with mainly dry days prevailing all week. It’ll be one of the few states that run above average temperature-wise. Pack the sunscreen!

Meantime, back on the farm, a bit of snow is possible Monday, with snow more likely around next Wednesday. We’ll keep you posted.

Have a great day!

