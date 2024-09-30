Once again there isn’t much to say about our local weather. We have a quiet week ahead outside of a few sprinkles that will try to push through on Wednesday. Temperatures will bounce around the 70° mark this week before we see a nice Friday warm up. Partly cloudy skies today will give way to mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday and Wednesday.

While our weather is quiet this week (once again) the tropics are anything but. I know we’ve been deeply focused on Helene the last week or so (and rightfully so) but there’s several other storms that have now taken a back seat — which is fine, because most aren’t threat to any land. At least not yet.

In the Atlantic we have:

– Tropical Storm Isaac: Isaac was actually our stubborn area of low pressure that gave us the rain last weekend (Sept. 22nd). As that low finally retreated out to sea, it became a hurricane! It’s now weakening and is expected to fizzle out by Thursday.

– Tropical Depression Joyce: Joyce only made it to tropical storm strength and has since been downgraded to a tropical depression. Joyce only affected the ocean, never affecting land, and will die out overnight tonight.

– Tropical Depression 12: Tropical depression 12 is just spinning up and is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday and major hurricane by Friday. The good news is it will stay out to sea all week. Once the storm reaches tropical storm strength (expected today) it will become our “K” storm… Kirk.

But that’s not all! There are two more disturbances that could be named in the next 7 days. There’s one in the Gulf of Mexico, the second a wave coming off of the African coast. Both storms have a medium chance of becoming named by the upcoming weekend. After the K storm is used by Kirk, Leslie and Milton are up next.