Not much to talk about today in the blog aside from the cold air moving in the next couple of days. Winter officially arrives tomorrow evening and it will feel it the next couple of days. Tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the 20s but with a breeze overnight and tomorrow it will feel like the teens tomorrow morning. A winter’s chill.

Tomorrow will feature almost wall to wall sunshine with temperatures in the 30s. But with the breeze will feel like the 20s. Friday is the colder day but with less wind it may actually feel nicer than Thursday. Friday morning will also be cold with temperatures falling to the teens.

The cold doesn’t hang around long and we’re already warming up through the the weekend and that will set up a pretty mild Christmas Day.