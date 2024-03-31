Monday is going to be the last quiet and mild day for a while. It will be cold enough in the morning to need a winter coat, however. Lows will be anywhere from the low to upper 30s. We’ll see variable clouds throughout the day, that may bring a spot sprinkle. Highs will be pleasant in the low to mid 50s.

The next round of action begins Tuesday evening. While most will see just plain scattered rain showers, central Massachusetts Tuesday night could see some light snow. It won’t accumulate to anything significant just yet.

The storm is really going to focus in on southern New England Wednesday into Thursday. While it’s too early for many details, and too early for snowfall totals, the best chance for the heaviest snow is going to be in the Worcester hills and in the Berkshires, as well as areas north.

This will be a wet, concrete-like snow. However, throughout Wednesday and Thursday we will see periods of rain, snow, and potentially some sleet and freezing rain. The rain could be so significant that we need to watch for river flooding as well. Wind will be an additional issue both Wednesday and Thursday. We have the potential for power outages, but we’ll get a much better idea of how high that risk is over the next 24-48 hours.

Friday looks drier, maybe an isolated flurry or sprinkle, but it’ll still be windy. Saturday will be dry and breezy, and Sunday so far looks nice. Stay tuned to our forecasts throughout the week for updates on this incoming storm.