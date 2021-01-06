Quiet weather pattern continues

The dry weather we enjoyed today continues through the next several days, which is great news if you still have to run your car through the car wash.

Through this evening, we’ll continue to see mostly cloudy skies, especially at the coast as a low pressure system continues to push out to our northeast. Temperatures overnight dip into the 20s for most with a chilly northwest wind.

High pressure to our northwest will provide dry conditions over the next several days. It will be breezy tomorrow under mostly sunny skies with highs above normal, in the low 40s.

We’re near 40 Friday under mostly sunny skies and the weekend brings back seasonable temperatures for January standards under partly cloudy skies.

With high pressure not budging, a system to our south will remain well out to sea over the weekend, keeping us dry, but it will bring some breezy conditions both weekend days, especially along the coast.

The weather pattern remains quiet as we enter the next work week. It’s not until next Wednesday for a signal of a system that could bring rain and snow south of the Mass Pike (the timing of the system will determine who gets rain vs. snow). For now, we will continue to keep an eye on the track of that system as we get closer.