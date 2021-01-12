Quiet Weather Rest of the Week, Rain Moves In Saturday

7Weather- The first 12 days of January have been above average, and we’ll keep it that way for the next several days. The quiet weather continues for the rest of the week, and then showers move in Saturday.

Wednesday starts chilly in the upper 20s and low 30s, and then the afternoon is cool with highs near 40º. The morning is sunny, and then there will be a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon.

Thursday looks mainly cloudy with the chance for a few flakes. Highs are in the upper 30s in Worcester County and southern New Hampshire, in the low 40s around metro-Boston, and in the mid 40s in southeast Massachusetts.

We end the week mainly cloudy on Friday, and highs reach into the low 40s. The dry pattern ends on Saturday. Scattered showers start before sunrise, around 5 AM, and will be on and off until sunset. As of now, most towns will get about an inch of rain. Unfortunately for snow lovers, this system is too warm to bring any snow to southern New England.

Lingering moisture keeps clouds around on Sunday, and chilly wind develops in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.