The nice weather stretch continues for a few more days.

For the rest of your Sunday night, due to increasing clouds, temperatures will cool slowly rather than rapidly. Evening temperatures will stay in the 70s with overnight lows in the low 60s. That’s noticeably warmer than the last few nights.

The clouds will linger early Monday morning, and may even produce a spot sprinkle, but sun will quickly prevail by mid to late morning.

The sun will allow temperatures to warm up a lot to the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow. Heads up, it’ll be cooler by the coast. The dew point will be around 56 which is somewhat comfortable.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be quiet, but we have to watch some rain and storm chances after that.

Thursday looks like the most likely day. It’s still very early, too early to talk about exact timing or even a severe weather risk, but it’s likely we’ll have showers and a couple storms around sometime Thursday. Chances are highest in the afternoon and evening as of right now, but again, that may change.

Humidity will noticeably increase Thursday, too, which only acts to fuel storm activity. After that, we’re not quite done. We have chances for some isolated showers from Friday through Saturday, with just a spot shower chance on Sunday. Otherwise, highs most of this week after Monday will stick to the mid to upper 70s.