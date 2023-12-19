After a rough Monday, we have a nice quiet week of weather ahead. That’s great news for anyone trying to clean up from the storm and for river water levels to come back down. Northern New England took the brunt of the storm but there was obviously plenty of damage and flooding in southern New England as well. Every green box below is a river that is currently overflowing its banks.

All the rain for northern New England was devastating for ski resorts, wiping out a lot of snow. Of course heading into a holiday week is bad news for not only ski resorts, but also for anyone who may have had ski trip plans this weekend or next week. Thankfully with the quiet week ahead, we’ll have cold air moving in which will make for better snow making conditions. The next few mornings will have temperatures down in the 20s (locally) meaning northern New England and the ski resorts will drop into the teens. Those are prime temperatures for making snow.

With quiet weather prevailing, that means a big area of high pressure is moving in from Canada. High pressure means quiet weather, but often times in winter means colder air. That will be the case this week with highs cooling down day by day as we head toward Friday. The first day of winter is Thursday and it will feel like it with highs stuck in the 30s. It doesn’t stick around long, however, with warming temperatures through the weekend and for Christmas on Monday.

Tomorrow will be a cold start, starting in the 20s and low 30s and rebounding to the low 40s — basically spot on the average for late December.