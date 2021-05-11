Quiet Week, Temp Trend Is Up

It’ll be a bit breezy today with gusts 25-30mph, but overall, a solid day with partly to mostly sunny skies as temps head up into the low to mid 60s. Enjoy! Overall a nice Spring afternoon/evening to take in a game at Fenway or Polar Park. Notice that daylight extending later and later? Sunday will be our first 8pm sunset of the season.

Rain chances are limited through the workweek with just a few brief pop-up showers Wednesday late afternoon and again on Friday. They’ll be widely scattered, so only about 10-20% of us pick up on one. Saturday and Sunday, about 30-40% of us will catch an afternoon pop-up shower or rumble of thunder, but neither day is a washout. Temps run up to near 70 by Thursday and stay there through the weekend.