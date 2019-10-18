Quieter Times Heading Into The Weekend

Dry air prevails today as winds take a step back from yesterday. While it won’t be as windy, we’ll still have wind gusts on the order of 25-30mph, allowing for a breezy day overall. Intervals of sun and clouds are in store through the day as highs top off in the lower 50s in the Worcester Hills and in the upper 50s near the coast.

While the diminishing wind is good for the power crews and tree crews out there that continue the clean up and restoration efforts, it’s still a bit of a nuisance in the backyard, blowing the leaves around. If you can wait, do the yard work this weekend when winds are light, and hopefully the yard is drier afternoon all the rain we had Wednesday night. The breeze today should help dry the yard out further.

The weather looks great for apple picking, the golf course or the Head of the Charles this weekend. Clouds increase Sunday, but we’ll keep it dry through the afternoon.

The one thing to watch this weekend will be what likely becomes Nestor, the next named storm of the Hurricane season. That storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds through parts of the Southeast U.S. this weekend and will slow/stall south of us early next week. If the track is a bit farther north, some showers could work in near the south coast of New England late Sunday into early Monday, but a better chance for more widespread showers around here arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. At that point, we’ll track a cold front coming in from our west that may entrain some leftover moisture from what’s left of Nestor to our south.