While it’s still going to be unusually cold and a bit breezy the rest of this week, generally it’s looking a lot quieter than the last few days in Massachusetts.

For the rest of your Tuesday we’ll be mostly clear. However, that only helps overnight lows to drop even more. We’ll get down to the single digits and teens overnight, which even with the expected slight breeze will feel like it’s below zero early Wednesday morning.

The rest of Wednesday will be bright, breezy and still cold with afternoon highs in the 20s only feeling like the single digits.

Thursday we aren’t expecting much of a wind. However, it’ll still be cold with morning lows in the single digits and teens and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s. Skies will be on the cloudier side, too. The coast could see an isolated light snow shower, but the best chance for some light snow in the afternoon and evening will be on the Cape and on the islands.

Around 1-3 inches could accumulate there.

Friday we are back to being quieter but it’ll be windy again. Skies will be partly sunny with lows in the upper teens and highs in the low 30s. Saturday, not as much wind, bright with lows in the teens and highs slightly warmer in the low to mid 30s. Sunday continues the quiet stretch with just a chance for some spotty flurries and lows in the low 20s with afternoon highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Monday will be noticeably warmer with morning temperatures in the 20s but afternoon highs all the way into the upper 30s and low 40s. It’ll still be dry that day, too.

That changes Tuesday with our next chance for some rain and snow. Stay tuned this week!