Rain After Midnight

Today was mild but cloudy. Those clouds in advance of the rain that is moving in later tonight. The system is moving oh so slow up the East Coast so it’ll take until after midnight before we start seeing rain drops around the area. There is a window of heavy rain with this system, but thankfully time-wise it’s well timed — the heaviest while most of us are sleeping. Rainfall amounts won’t be widespread flooding potential, but we’ll get most of this between a window of 2am to 6am, so the susceptible streets and low-lying areas may pond for a brief window of time.

Rain will start light and become very heavy, as mentioned, during the early morning hours of Friday. But by the Friday morning commute it really tapers off. We’ll have scattered showers, maybe a heavy pocket of rain, but a lot less than the overnight hours will bring. We’ll have scattered activity around for most of your Friday, but the rain will become lighter and more scattered as time progresses. So I’d keep the umbrella on standby all day, but there will be dry time as well.

The other component of this storm is the wind. Winds will first pick up for the Cape and Islands as the rain arrives and be pretty gusty overnight. Most of us will see a midday lull — which is good, before picking up again Friday night. The wind Friday night will be with the cold front and that will impact everyone. We’ll see gusts over 35 mph at times Friday night and for Saturday as well.

With the Supermoon overhead, tides will be astronomically high for Friday. There is a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect, but thankfully the tide is not timed with the wind. So there could be minor coastal flooding from the moon itself, but it’s not the massive threat that would present itself if the winds were timed with the the 1pm high tide.