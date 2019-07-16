Rain Ahead Before Triple Digit Heat

A beautiful summer day finished up yesterday with low humidity prevailing through the evening and overnight. That low humidity allowed for another comfortable start to the day today, but don’t get too used to it. Higher humidity surges in tomorrow and the humidity will stay on the high side into the weekend.

Highs today run near 90 away for the immediate coast.

The humidity jumps up tomorrow with temps jumping up to near 90 too. Scattered storms work in during the afternoon and evening as torrential downpours is the main risk, although one or two of the storms will have strong gusts with them too. As a cold front slides in tomorrow night, it’ll remain unsettled with scattered showers and storms. The unsettled weather lingers into Thursday thanks to more moisture riding in thanks to the remnants of Barry. Winds will be onshore and with a lot of clouds, Thursday’s temps stay in the 70s.

Friday afternoon into the weekend, it’s all about the heat as highs head toward 100 and the heat index runs at 105+ for many.