Welcome to Spring! The equinox was at 5:01am this morning, marking the end of astronomical Winter and start of astronomical Spring. It’s the time of year where weather whiplash is typical across New England, and some of that will be felt on the 7day.



This morning, we start off with patchy drizzle, locally dense fog and a lot of low clouds. While it’s a damp start, we won’t catch much rain today as the midday/afternoon hours tend to be just mostly cloudy. Temps will be coolest at the coast again, mid to upper 40s there, while we run low to mid 50s inland.

Patchy drizzle redevelops this evening and steadier rain develops overnight, after midnight. That’ll mean a wet start to the morning commute tomorrow. With that said, rain won’t last long and we’ll dry out toward the tail end of the morning commute with some breaks of sun returning in the afternoon. The breeze will be gusty, 30-40mph. Rain will change to snow across the higher terrain of New England with the best shot of some accumulations across the mountains of NH, VT and ME.

The weekend start mild, near 60 Saturday. A spot shower with a cold front is possible Saturday evening, with a much chillier second half of the weekend sliding in. Combine highs in the mid 40s with a busy breeze Sunday, and it’ll feel much cooler out there. Sunday does look dry.