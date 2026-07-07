Showers have become widespread this morning and as we go through the day, not much will change as temps are held down in the 60s for highs and a northeast breeze adds to the cool feel to the air. Winds gusts 20-35mph, strongest across the Southeast Mass coastline. Rain totals will vary quite a bit as localized downpours can drop a lot of water in a short amount of time. In fact, across Southeast Mass, a flood watch is still up for the potential of localized street/poor drainage areas flooding. Additional rain today and tonight generally runs in the 0.5-1.50″ range, but localized higher totals are possible, especially for Southeast Mass.

Showers do extend through tonight before tapering off near daybreak tomorrow. Morning clouds yield to some sun tomorrow, allowing for a beautiful afternoon. Highs head up to the low 80s inland, 70s coast.

Thursday and Friday are warm, 85-90. Thursday is dry from start to finish, Friday will run the risks of scattered afternoon storms.





The weekend overall looks solid. Temps in the low to mid 80s with sunshine and the humidity in check. An isolated shower/storm is possible Saturday, but it looks few and far between overall.