While it’s a very mild and muggy start to the day with temps running near 70 early, change is on the way. Showers become more widespread this morning, dampening the morning commute for many. As the rain kicks in, winds will shift direction and temps will slide back to near 60 by noon. While the rain is widespread this morning, it will taper off around midday. We’ll dry out from northwest to southeast from late morning through mid afternoon with the latest to see the wet weather taper off, down near the south coast. The evening commute will be better, as sunshine returns mid to late afternoon and we dry out. Most towns and cities end up picking up about 1/3 to 2/3rds of an inch of rain with locally higher totals across Southeast Mass.

Cool, crisp air pours in tonight, and tomorrow will be a chilly day despite a ton of sunshine. Highs max out in the mid to upper 50s.





The coldest air of the season settles in tomorrow night with Friday morning lows starting off in the upper 20s and low 30s for many. A freeze watch is up for interior eastern Mass, where the growing season is ongoing, but will likely end. No freeze watch is up deeper inland because the growing season is already done, although, it’ll be just a cold there.





Friday and Saturday will offer some nice October days with highs back into the 60s.



Although the weekend starts dry, there is the potential of rain and coastal wind to move in sometime Sunday pm into Monday. That’s based on how far north a coastal low off the Carolina coast can migrate north. We’ll keep an eye on it and pin down the deets as we get closer to the weekend, just check back for that update.