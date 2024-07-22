Coming off of a beautiful weekend, we have one more great day on tap for today. You’ll notice high cirrus clouds overhead through much of today giving us more of a filtered sunshine but either way it’s another great summer day. Temperatures will head to the mid 80s inland, and near 80° on the coast. Many of us will be dry today with a low risk of spot shower later today — like 6pm and after.

Today is comfortable day with humidity staying in check, but as rain chances go up overnight and through the next several days, so will the humidity.

It won’t rain straight for the next few days, and you won’t have to build an ark, but clouds will dominate with on and off showers starting tonight through Thursday.

Future radar shows our very isolated shower chance this evening, followed by that better chance of rain after midnight tonight and lasting into tomorrow morning. Tomorrow’s rain will definitely favor the morning, but the afternoon isn’t totally dry. There’s a low risk of a spotty shower in the afternoon, but not like we’ll see tomorrow morning.