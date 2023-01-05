7Weather – The dreary weather continued today with some drizzle, light rain and temperatures falling into the 30s. Tomorrow brings us rain and snow showers, then we finally see some sun for the weekend.

But first, the snow! A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for a large portion of Massachusetts outside of the coast and SE Mass, as a system moves through tomorrow touching off rain and snow showers. It will make for slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes. Expect a coating to an 1″ for areas generally within the 495 corridor to the coast. Along 495 and west to the Worcester Hills, accumulations will be 1-3″, with localized amounts up to 4″.

Let’s time out those rain and snow showers. Even before the morning commute, western and central Mass will see snow. Areas north and west of Boston will see showers transition from rain to snow by midmorning. Midafternoon/before sunset, rain turns to snow within the 128 corridor. Light snow showers linger through the evening. Most of SE Mass will just see rain showers with this as temperatures should stay in the upper 30s tomorrow night. It’ll clear out west to east Friday night.

We finally get the sun back this weekend! Saturday we’ll see mostly clouds with highs in the 40s. Sunday will be the brighter of the weekend days. You’ll want the sunglasses but also a warmer layer as high temps stay in the 30s. Monday we were expecting showers but that system will stay to our south. After some nice January days to start the week, sprinkles and flurries are back in the forecast for Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black