Rain and Snow Monday Night-Tuesday

7Weather- Rain and snow move in tonight, with some accumulation expected by Tuesday morning.

There could be a few showers late this evening but the steady rain and snow move in after midnight. Boston will see rain overnight, while areas northwest of 495 with temperatures around 32 degrees will see snow showers.

The Monday morning commute will be messy with rain and snow likely. Localized heavy snow is possible at times, expect reduced visibility at times.

The wintry mix continues on and off through the early afternoon on Tuesday. We are forecasting the higher amounts of snow to be northwest of 495.

Boston could see rain switch to snow as this system moves out but still, little to no accumulation is expected.

